Darlene L. Conran
1938 - 2020
Conran
DARLENE L. CONRAN
August 15, 1938 May 18, 2020
Preceded in death by parents John and Louise Conran; sister Bertha (Conran) Peralta. Survived by brother James (Sue) Conran, nieces Kathy (Paulo) Bontori, Kristy (John) Myricle, and Debra Conran. and by John (Mary Lou) Peralta, Robert (Jeanine) Peralta, Ruby (Ken) Lapacek and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her three closest friends, Betty Merchant, Sandra Hayes and Marcie Wexler and so many Colorado friends. She worked at Mountain Bell and finished there as a Network Tech (Installer). Darlene loved Colorado, her home up on the Mesa and the view of Pikes Peak.
She was a Mountain Woman! Celebration of Life Ceremony to be held at a later date.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
