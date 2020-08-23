1/1
Darlene Mae (Baker) Barr
1937 - 2020
DARLENE MAE (BAKER) BARR
June 19, 1937 August 17, 2020
Darlene Mae (Baker) Barr, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2020 at the age of 83.
Darlene was a true Colorado native, born June 19, 1937 to Harold and Luella Baker in Manzanola, CO.
She grew up a farm girl in the Arkansas Valley. She was a 1955 graduate of Fowler High School. December 11, 1955 she married her one true love and high school sweetheart, Jeff Barr. Together they had two children, Rod and Cindy.
Darlene truly enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, sewing and gardening. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always eager to attend her granddaughter's school plays, sporting, cheer-leading, and life events. Whether it was a large family reunion or just spending a quiet Saturday with her daughter, Darlene loved being with her family. She possessed a deeply kind and giving heart, always willing and eager to help anyone she could. She was her daughter's best friend. Her warm smile and loving embrace will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Penzes; son Rod Barr (Gail); granddaughters Amanda Truesdale (Alex) and Alyssa Penzes; grandson Landon Barr; great granddaughter Olivia Truesdale and great grand baby Truesdale #2 due in April; brother Jerry Baker (Vicki); sister Joyce Larsen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside Christian Church on August 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
A graveside service will be held at the Fowler Cemetery, August 29th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



Published in The Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sunnyside Christian Church
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fowler Cemetery
