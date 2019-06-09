Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlyne Pieper Justesen. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Justesen

DARLYNE PIEPER JUSTESEN

April 27, 1930

May 28, 2019

89, of Colorado Springs. Passed away tragically after complications from the Regency Tower fire on May 24th.

Darlyne was born in Waterloo, Iowa to the late Arthur Howard Pieper and Gladys Lucille Anderson Pieper. She worked for Teamsters Local 371 in Rock Island, Illinois and as bookkeeper for their Fire Department for many years. She moved to Colorado Springs after her retirement. She was a long-time volunteer for the Pikes Peak Library District. She will be lovingly remembered.

She is survived by daughter Beth Le Deaux, son Brian Leffler, son Bruce Leffler, son-in-law Donald Stevens, grandson Kevin (Shannon) Roe, grandson Karl Roe and several other grandchildren, brother Bruce Pieper and sister Ruth Collins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Justesen, daughter Kathleen Stevens, brother Ray Pieper and sister Thelma Engman.

At her request no viewing or services will be held.

The final resting place of her urn will be Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pikes Peak Library District: Friends of PPLD, 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs CO 80918-1950.







