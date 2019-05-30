Schoenthaler
DARRELL SCHOENTHALER
February 17, 1932
May 25, 2019
Darrell Schoenthaler, 87, of Centennial, Colorado passed away on May 25, 2019.
He was born in Ellis, Kansas on February 17, 1932.
Darrell was married to his soulmate, Helen on September 5, 1954. He enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Radar Mechanic for 8 years. After serving his country, he and Helen owned and operated the Conoco gas station in Manitou Springs for over 40 years.
He had a passion for golf and solving word & number puzzles.
Darrell is survived by his son, Rick (Penny) S.; his daughter, Koleen (Pat) O.; his grandchildren, Melanie (Greg) H., Jerod S., Colton (Kait) O., and Kathryn S.; and his great-grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Rexton, & 2 more on the way!
The services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, with the visitation at 9:30 a.m., followed by interment at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs. Memorial service to follow at Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St, Colorado Springs.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit: www.DignityMemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019