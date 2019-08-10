Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darroll Lee Clifford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford

DARROLL LEE CLIFFORD

June 18, 1939

July 25, 2019

Darroll Clifford passed away on July 25, 2019 in Colorado Springs surrounded by his family after a hard battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1939 to parents Harold and Isabelle Clifford in Seibert, Co. He lived his entire life in Colorado except for a four year stint in the Air Force working as a jet mechanic. For most of his life he worked at Hewlett-Packard as a tool and die maker and in later years worked for Agilent Technologies.

Darroll was an avid snowmobiler in his younger years and loved his time in the high mountains. He loved all types of dancing throughout his life and especially enjoyed many years of square dancing. He was a clock collector and then studied and pursued clock repair. He was also a clock maker having hand crafted every brass piece of a beautiful skeleton wall clock. But more than anything, he enjoyed times with his family and friends. Darroll was a quiet man with a kind heart and was always there to help anyone in need especially if they needed something repaired.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene Clifford.

He is survived by his children, Cindy (Roger) DeMoss and Keith (Beth) Clifford, grandchildren, Charlene Bishop, Kylene Eagle, Dustin DeMoss, and Andy and Matt Clifford, partner, Judy Rhoads, and sister, Myrna (Jim) Brecheisen.

No memorial service is planned per his wishes. His internment will be held on Thursday., August 22nd, at 2:00 pm. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd., Colorado Springs, Co. Anyone is welcome to attend.





