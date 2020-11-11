Harfert
DARWIN ELBERT HARFERT
April 27, 1936 November 6, 2020
Darwin Elbert Harfert, 84, of Colorado Springs, died Nov 6, 2020, at Sunny Vista Nursing Home. Darwin was born on Apr 27, 1936 to Ben and Lena Harfert at Saint Francis Hospital. Darwin was a farmer and rancher in Kutch, CO, a bank representative for Farmers State Bank in Calhan, and retired to Malakoff, TX in 1995 before returning to Colorado Springs in 2017.
An online memorial of Darwin's life can be found at www.forevermissed.com/darwin-harfert
where anyone can post fond memories and pictures. Memorial services for Darwin will be held at a later date due to his wishes and the COVID guidelines. Details of the Memorial Service will be posted on this online memorial.