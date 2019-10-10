Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Funeral 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 219 E. Bijou Street Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Williams

DAVE WILLIAMS

November 24, 1948 October 7, 2019

Dave's voice could always be heard over the roar and bleacher stomping of the crowd at Gary Berry Stadium, a triumphant boom encouraging his Mitchell Marauder defense to hold the line one last time. That voice, as athletic and strong as any could be, extending himself beyond the sidelines and into our hearts, leaving us wanting every night to be Friday to feel his love for the game, again.

Dave Williams died on Monday, October 7th at Penrose Hospital Main under a crisp fall evening surrounded by his partner and family. He was 4th generation born in Colorado Springs on November 24, 1948, the son of Woodrow Williams and Adelaide (Buffetti) Williams.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow Wilson, mother Adelaide Miller, brother Fredrick Williams, and stepfather J.B Miller.

He is survived by his long-time partner Trudy Skiles, sister Suzanne Williams, Becky Skiles (sister of Trudy), nephews Bryon and Steven Radley and niece Sara Hemingway. He is also survived by his extended family of Buffetti cousins and a lifetime of friends he has made in the Springs, in Vail and throughout Colorado.

Dave was raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Monterey, California. Before his interest in football Dave and his brother Fred would play baseball on a daily basis to pass the time and drag their sister to the beach. He graduated from Wasson High school in 1967 and went on to get his bachelors and master's in education from Western Colorado University in 1971 and 1974 respectively. He played football at Western and in 1971 was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent his only extended time out of Colorado as an adult for two years following the Eagles farm team practicing out of Virginia Beach, VA. Once back in the Springs Dave started teaching and coaching at Palmer High school where he worked from 1973-1979, and then continuing his tenure at Mitchell High school where he taught up until his retirement in 2006. One of Dave's proudest moments was taking the Marauders to the state football championship in 1981 and winning 14-7 against Columbine.

Dave's love for sports after retiring from coaching turned recreational and when he wasn't golfing, or hiking, he was road biking or skiing. He was often known to drive Burthoud Pass at breakneck speeds in his Toyota 4Runner, much to the distress of his passengers, so they could all be the first up to the ski lift, and they were. His passion for the outdoors was his lifeblood, rivaled only by his obsession with old western movies. His need to keep moving, on to the next adventure, and on to the next, with his four-legged children Kirby and Koby in toe, combined into one love of tackling as much of the Colorado expanse as possible. In his last couple of months, he and Trudy were fortunate enough to travel Iceland and a majority of the Western United States camping and touring, doing what he loved right up until the end.

Underneath that strength, the one that bowled you over with his rough hug, giant callused hands and boisterous laugh, was his love and sensitivity for the women in his life. His mother, 'Mom' he would say, bursting through the door twice her size in the final years hunched over with scoliosis, her face lighting up and shuffling toward the door to see him. Today we know she will be smiling when she hears his voice 'Mom', again.

There will be a funeral procession for David Williams on October 12th at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs. His family asks that you consider a donation in his name to the his mother Adelaide in research to help those that follow.







