DAVID A. STEARNS
January 12, 1969 August 25, 2019
David Allen Stearns, 50, of Richmond, IN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence.
He was a master builder and had built many homes throughout Colorado, where he lived much of his life after the military.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Scott) Ritz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a son, Michael Stearns of Westminster, Colorado; two grandsons: Sebastian and August Ritz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Kathy (Fred) Nau of Littleton, Colorado
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery in Lewisville, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. A memory or condolences may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Denver Ronald McDonald House, 1300 East 21st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019