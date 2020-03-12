Wise
DAVID ABRAHAM WISE
March 7, 2020
David Abraham Wise, 84, died of natural causes March 7, 2020. David was predeceased by mother Viola (Rector) and father Abraham Wise. He was survived by wife Hermine; daughters Roselle Wise, Carmel Wise and Heather Korsvold; all with former wife Grace Wiley; stepdaughter, Carol Ferrari; daughter of Hermine; grandchildren, Steven Barnes, son of Carmel, and Eric Saiz, son of Heather; step grandchild Josh Korsvold; 6 great grandchildren and sister Delores Grund.
David was a printer in civil service at Ft Carson, the Chidlaw Bldg, Peterson Field & the City of Colo Sps. Diagnosed with dementia several years ago, he lived in a local memory care facility. May he rest in peace. Private services.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020