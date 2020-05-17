MeeseDAVID ALAN MEESEMarch 8, 1951May 7, 2020David Alan Meese was born March 8, 1951 in Sturgis, Michigan. Dave died from long term complications of pancreatic cancer on May 7, 2020 at age 69 at his home in Manitou Springs, CO.Dave grew up in Sturgis, but spent much of his time at the family cottage on Palmer Lake. It was there he learned to fish, hunt, and... build things. As a young boy, Dave paid close attention and helped his dad build a cottage for his grandfather who lived next door.Early on, Dave also enjoyed competition and being 'the boss'. Dave was the captain of his Jr. League bowling team and president of his Junior Achievement Company. His team won the Michigan State Jr. League Championship and Dave was honored as President of the Year by JA.Dave graduated from Sturgis High School in 1969 and went to Michigan State University, graduating in 1973 with a degree in Business Administration/Construction Management. Then, as many of his generation did, Dave heeded the call of the Colorado Rocky Mountains and moved to Manitou Springs, CO where he would call home for the rest of his life. There Dave established his business of property ownership, development and construction. He arrived in Manitou Springs at just the right moment when many of its beautiful Victorian homes and buildings were being restored. Dave's projects can be seen in nearly every Manitou neighborhood and over the years Dave's work was recognized by the City of Manitou Springs with awards in historic preservation and design.Not long after arriving in Colorado, Dave met another Midwestern 'transplant', Barbara (Calendine) from Columbus, OH. Dave and Barb married on June 10, 1977 and in 1979 they welcomed son Carl Arthur and in 1983 daughter Carin Anne. Barb's employment as an educator/principal (CO School for the Deaf & the Blind) enabled them to qualify for loans to finance Dave's real estate and construction ventures and, over the years, his business continued to expand and thrive.Dave's enthusiasm for fishing and hunting continued for many years in the mountains of Colorado. Dave was a great shot, bringing home antelope, deer or elk nearly every winter he hunted. As he grew older, Dave's fishing and hunting adventures took him to beautiful spots in the US and abroad including Alaska, Canada, Texas, Wyoming, Mexico and Africa. Dave and Barb also travelled together with memorable trips to Japan, Turkey, Mexico and Costa Rica. They returned to San Carlos, Mexico every winter for the last 15 years of Dave's life. Dave (again) renovated a home, this time with a Spanish-speaking crew and lifelong friend Stan Barrows. Dave loved nothing more than fishing for his prized Yellowtail on the Sea of Cortez aboard the Foghorn, a fishing boat he shared with great partners.Dave was a force. He loved to talk (listening, not so much...). He was smart, fun and gregarious. Dave was (loudly) opinionated, especially on issues regarding the environment and social justice. In spite of failing health, Dave never stopped living. During his last year, he bought an RV, looked at homes for sale in Tucson, AZ, oversaw numerous rental improvement projects and went to Mexico one last time.Dave leaves to remember him with love- his wife of 43 years Barbara Meese, son Carl A. Meese, daughter Carin Anne Meese and beloved 4 year-old granddaughter Estela Marie Meese. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Donna Marie Meese, his grandfather Carl K. Meese and his brother Richard Meese.Celebrations to remember Dave will be held in Manitou Springs, CO and San Carlos, Mexico at a later date. Donations in memory of David Meese may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.Funds?. fr_id=39300 orthe Sierra Cluborg/memorial/davidmeese