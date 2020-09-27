St. Clair IV.
REVEREND DAVID ALEXANDER ST. CLAIR IV.
1932 - 2020
David Alexander St. Clair IV passed away peacefully in Asheville, NC on September 22, 2020. His wife of 59 years, Gail, and his three children were with him in his final days. He led a life of faith which gave him inner strength and calm, especially in his final decade as he courageously met the challenges of progressive Parkinson's Disease with grace, good humor, and acceptance. When the time to meet his Lord and Savior arrived, he was ready and at complete peace.
David, the oldest of two sons of Gladys and David (Pete) St. Clair, was born on December 15, 1932 and raised in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He graduated in 1950 from Liberty High School, and went on to earn a degree in Chemistry in 1954 from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. After graduation he spent two years as an officer in the United States Air Force. Later he followed in his father's footsteps in the steel industry, working in sales for Latrobe Steel. David met the love of his life, Gail Hartfelder, when both were in the wedding party of Gail's sister and David's Williams College fraternity brother. Gail and David married a year later in 1961, and moved to Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where they lived for 30 plus years and raised their children. While still working full time in the steel industry, David answered his calling to serve the Episcopal church and was ordained as a priest in 1969. Over the years, he served at churches in numerous locations across Western Pennsylvania. After his retirement from Latrobe Steel, he continued to serve at Anglican churches in Marietta, Georgia and Colorado Springs until his final retirement in 2015.
Similar to his parents, David loved fishing and time spent in the outdoors, especially at the Mink Pond Club in the Pocono Mountains. David returned to this beloved place nearly every year of his life, starting at age 12. David's parents brought him and his brother John, and in turn, he took his wife and three children, and then seven grandchildren, all of whom gained the love of place and time with him. A common theme emerges on reflection of David's life, that of a person energized by meeting new people, making new friends with ease, and finding community wherever he landed.
Gail and David lived for many years in Smyrna, GA until Gail's retirement and then moved to Colorado Springs to be near family. In 2018, David and Gail moved for a final time to Givens Estates, a retirement community in Asheville. At Givens, David found renewed life, and as was his way, new friends. The last months of his life were especially hard, but again, he met that challenge with grace and with Gail by his side. Her years of devoted, daily care of David as Parkinson's robbed him of his abilities is a testament to the true meaning of their commitment to one another.
In addition to his wife Gail, and brother John of Bethlehem, PA, David leaves three children and seven grandchildren, Susan and her husband Jeff Fowler of Leicester, North Carolina, parents of Ted and Gabi; David and his wife Julie of Larkspur, Colorado, parents of Alex (David Alexander St. Clair VI) and Peter: and John and his wife Kelli Dugan of Durham, North Carolina, parents of Ainsley, Jack and Eliot. He was immensely proud of each of them.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in David's memory to Holy Trinity Anglican Church
) in Colorado Springs or to a charity of your choice
.
.
