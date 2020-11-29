DomerDAVID ALLEN DOMERDecember 29, 1941 November 25, 2020David Allen Domer, 78, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, in Colorado Springs, CO.A son of the late Ruth and Forrest Domer, he was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 29, 1941. After high school, he went to Ohio State University, then left to join the military. The Army found him to have a high aptitude for language, and he was a member of Army Intelligence Corps and served in Europe from 1964-1965.David married his wife of 52 years Dianne (Dick) Domer. and they were long time residents of East Bridgewater, MA where he raised his family. After owning his own hardware store for many years, he became a computer programmer, and retired from Electronic Development Corporation in South Boston.David had a love of music, and was a proud member of the Ohio State Marching Band, during his time at Ohio State University. He was a long time member of the East Bridgewater Music Parents, and never missed a band competition. He was also an active member of the East Bridgewater Public Library Trustees, as well as a member of the East Bridgewater United Methodist Church.David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianne (Dick) Domer of Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Elizabeth (Edward) Nebiolo of Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Anne Domer of North Attleboro, MA, and two sons: Timothy (Angela) Domer of Derry, NH andAndrew (Cara) Domer of Peyton, CO, and eight grandchildren: James, Lydia and William Nebiolo, of Pittsburgh, PA, Alexander and Jack Domer of Derry, NH andOlivia, Isaac, and Elise Domer of Peyton CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Forrest Domer, and two brothers, John Domer and Richard Domer.His family would like to thank Cheyenne Mountain Center for their excellent care at the end of his life.With the current pandemic, there will be no funeral at this time. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in David's name can be made to the East Bridgewater Public Library, 32 Union Street, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 or East Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 54 North Central Street, East Bridgewater, MA 02333.