DAVID ARTHUR CLARKE SR., M.D.
December 17, 1936 - April 18, 2020
David Arthur Clarke, Sr. M.D., (US Army Retired), Age 83, passed away in his home in the Villages, Florida on April 18, 2020. His beloved wife, Eileen, of 48 years was by his side at the time of passing. David's death was due to Parkinson's Disease, resulting from exposure to Agent Orange. After retiring from the U.S. Army he moved to Anniston, AL,then to Colorado Springs, CO and then onto the Villages in 2006
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Clarke; his three sons and two daughters, David Jr. Clarke and his wife Millie (previous wife Jennifer Clarke); Timothy and his wife Christine (these son's mother was Carol Bauer Clarke); his children with Eileen, Kathleen Clarke Kelly and her husband Eron; Patrick Clarke (previous wife Jennifer Morse), and Colleen Clarke Hegeman and her husband Butch; and thirteen grandchildren.
Born December 17, 1936 in Galveston, Texas. His parents were the late General Bruce Cooper Clarke, Sr. and Bessie Mitchell Clarke. Preceding him in death were his brothers: Bruce C. Clarke Jr., Gordon Clarke, and their adopted sister Lisa Clark (yes, she married a Clark without the e).
He attended three high schools: one in Munich, Germany; one in Fort Hood, Texas; and graduated first in his class from Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas.
David graduated from West Point in 1958. He also graduated from Ranger School and Airborne School. His other accomplishments were in 1963 he received a Masters of Engineering from the University of Illinois; 1966 served in Vietnam with the Corps of Engineers; 1970 received an MD Degree from the University of Texas; 1971 rotating internship at Fitzsimons Hospital in Denver, Colorado; and 1974 completed anesthesia residency at Walter Reed in Washington DC.
He loved God, family, and his country. His music interests were diverse from Mozart to Mama Cass. David was an avid reader. His selections included the Bible, Calvin and Hobbs, the U.S. Constitution and any type of book that involved scientific information. He had a passion for learning. David's favorite book was Nick Lane's book Oxygen the Molecule that made the World.
David was an active person. He loved the outdoors. The activities he enjoyed included: bike riding, playing tennis, golfing and rock steady boxing for Parkinson's. He had a private pilot's license and spend some of his time flying little planes. Living in Colorado gave him a love for the mountains and snow skiing. One of the most dangerous words on the mountain were "follow me dad". One of highlights of his professional career as an anesthesiologist was the opportunity to anesthetize a gorilla in Colorado Springs Zoo. John Denver's song Rocky Mountain High sums up David's life so wonderfully: "And the Colorado Rocky Mountain high, I've seen it raining fire in the sky... You can talk to God and listen to the casual reply... I know he'd be a poor man if he never saw an eagle fly, Rocky Mountain high..."
With everything going on in the world right now only God knows when the funeral will be. The funeral mass will be at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood. At a later time, David will be put to rest at Arlington National Cemetery along with his parents and brother, Gordon.
Donations can be made in honor of David to: Disabled Veterans, Chapter 150, PO Box 675, Lady Lake, FL 32158 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. There will also be a place for you to pay your respects on the Baldwin Brothers website. www.baldwincremation.com. Lastly, in one of his last conversations with Eileen he said, "I love you and the kids." Eileen knew when he added the kids it was his time to pass.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.