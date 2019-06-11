Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Arthur Webb. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID ARTHUR WEBB

March 20, 1937

June 8, 2019

David Arthur Webb, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2019. He was a resident of Ellicott, Colorado for 54 years and was formerly a resident of Los Angeles, California. He was an independent businessman in auto sales and parts, including classic cars, and a mobile home park owner.

David was born on March 20, 1937 to Arthur Webb and Sally (Cummings) Webb in Los Angeles, California.

David was fond of collecting antique cars. He also enjoyed property management and had an appreciation for boating. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs for many years.

David is survived by his children: sons, Jeffrey, Dale, David (Staci) Webb of Ellicott; daughter, Julie Renee Peck of Salt Lake City; his sibling: sister, Bonnie (Robert) Snodgress of Sedalia; his grandchildren: Bradford (Marianne) Peck, Danielle (Joshua) Lindsay, Greggory (Maria Jose) Peck, Garrison Peck, Stephan Peck, Chantal (Pong) Siriek, Robert (Nichole) Peeters, Eric Peeters, Olivia (Brett) McGillvary, Lyndsey Webb, Jonathan Webb, James Webb and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by: father, Arthur Webb; mother, Sally Mott-Simonson; brother, Marc Simonson; daughter, Amy Sue Webb-Higgins; and granddaughter, Stephanie Roethler.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on June 14, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs. A reception will be held following the service at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center. Graveside services will be at Calhan Cemetery.







WebbDAVID ARTHUR WEBBMarch 20, 1937June 8, 2019David Arthur Webb, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2019. He was a resident of Ellicott, Colorado for 54 years and was formerly a resident of Los Angeles, California. He was an independent businessman in auto sales and parts, including classic cars, and a mobile home park owner.David was born on March 20, 1937 to Arthur Webb and Sally (Cummings) Webb in Los Angeles, California.David was fond of collecting antique cars. He also enjoyed property management and had an appreciation for boating. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs for many years.David is survived by his children: sons, Jeffrey, Dale, David (Staci) Webb of Ellicott; daughter, Julie Renee Peck of Salt Lake City; his sibling: sister, Bonnie (Robert) Snodgress of Sedalia; his grandchildren: Bradford (Marianne) Peck, Danielle (Joshua) Lindsay, Greggory (Maria Jose) Peck, Garrison Peck, Stephan Peck, Chantal (Pong) Siriek, Robert (Nichole) Peeters, Eric Peeters, Olivia (Brett) McGillvary, Lyndsey Webb, Jonathan Webb, James Webb and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by: father, Arthur Webb; mother, Sally Mott-Simonson; brother, Marc Simonson; daughter, Amy Sue Webb-Higgins; and granddaughter, Stephanie Roethler.A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on June 14, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs. A reception will be held following the service at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center. Graveside services will be at Calhan Cemetery. Published in The Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close