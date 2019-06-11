Webb
DAVID ARTHUR WEBB
March 20, 1937
June 8, 2019
David Arthur Webb, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2019. He was a resident of Ellicott, Colorado for 54 years and was formerly a resident of Los Angeles, California. He was an independent businessman in auto sales and parts, including classic cars, and a mobile home park owner.
David was born on March 20, 1937 to Arthur Webb and Sally (Cummings) Webb in Los Angeles, California.
David was fond of collecting antique cars. He also enjoyed property management and had an appreciation for boating. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs for many years.
David is survived by his children: sons, Jeffrey, Dale, David (Staci) Webb of Ellicott; daughter, Julie Renee Peck of Salt Lake City; his sibling: sister, Bonnie (Robert) Snodgress of Sedalia; his grandchildren: Bradford (Marianne) Peck, Danielle (Joshua) Lindsay, Greggory (Maria Jose) Peck, Garrison Peck, Stephan Peck, Chantal (Pong) Siriek, Robert (Nichole) Peeters, Eric Peeters, Olivia (Brett) McGillvary, Lyndsey Webb, Jonathan Webb, James Webb and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by: father, Arthur Webb; mother, Sally Mott-Simonson; brother, Marc Simonson; daughter, Amy Sue Webb-Higgins; and granddaughter, Stephanie Roethler.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on June 14, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs. A reception will be held following the service at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center. Graveside services will be at Calhan Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019