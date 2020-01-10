DAVID CARL SCHNEIDER CPO, U.S. NAVY (1945 - 2020)
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Schneider, CPO, U.S. Navy
DAVID CARL SCHNEIDER, CPO, U.S. NAVY
June 15, 1945 - Jan 6, 2020
David was born in Yakima, WA. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat; two sons, Don and Jimmy Tafoya (Dodie); grandchildren, Phillip, Bobby and Vanessa; great grandchildren, Estrella, Cazmeraie; and many others.
Viewing and service; January 13, 2020 at Mountain View Mortuary at 9:30 AM. Burial at Pikes peak National Cemetery at 12PM. Reception at Mountain View Mortuary at 1PM.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
