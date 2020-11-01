O'Bryant
DR. DAVID CLAUDE O'BRYANT
March 18, 1935 October 24, 2020
Dr. David Claude O'Bryant, 85, who resided at MacKenzie Place-Colorado Springs for the past six years, passed away peacefully at his brother's home in Colorado Springs on October 24, 2020.
David was born March 18, 1935 in Canton, IL to Claude Wesley O'Bryant and Vera Gwendolyn (Gwen) Carpenter O'Bryant. On June 26, 1960, he was married to Joan Marie Ellacott in Riverside, Illinois and has one daughter Pamela. He married Sharon Jean McConkey in Covington, Indiana on September 9, 1988, and has two stepsons, Richard and David Spangler.
He graduated from Austin High School in Chicago in 1953, then attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he received a B.S. degree and master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1962, and an EdD in Vocational-Technical Education. He was a member of Acacia Fraternity and served in the Army R.O.T.C.
As a newly-commissioned lieutenant, David taught at the ordnance school at the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps in 1958 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. In the Army Reserves, he served in the 5000th Research Development Group in Illinois until 1967, leaving as a Captain.
For 36 years, David taught in the Department of General Engineering at UIUC retiring in 1993 as an Emeritus Professor. During his tenure at the University, he served on numerous committees at departmental, college and university levels, and received several outstanding teaching and advising awards. In 1971, he was appointed a special consultant to the Peace Corps in Kenya, where he spent two months working with the Kenyan government and Peace Corps trainees.
David was a member of Sunrise Methodist Church, and participated in MacKenzie Place interdenominational services. He delighted in telling about the year he hit 165 rounds of golf, mostly at Colorado Springs Country Club; he loved the game and his playing partners. His woodworking gifts are treasured by family and friends. He and Sharon enjoyed extensive travels and playing in several bridge groups. Family fishing trips also created happy memories.
He is survived by his wife Sharon O'Bryant; brother Dan (Donna) O'Bryant of Colorado Springs; daughter Pamela (Jon) Gripe of St. Charles, IL; and stepsons: Richard (Linda) Spangler of Signal Mountain, TN & David (Rhonda) Spangler of Hoover, Alabama. His grandchildren are: Megan Wacker (Dominique Gross) of Milwaukee, WI; Emma Wacker of Champaign, IL; Jason (Rachel) Spangler of Columbia, SC; Robert (Cynthia) Spangler of Chattanooga, TN; Michelle (Aaron) Perelman of Birmingham, AL; Austin Spangler of Birmingham, AL; and Anna Morgan Spangler of Tuscaloosa, AL. His great-grandchildren are Remi Spangler, Sammy Spangler, Judah and Harper Perelman. Family also includes niece Kelli (Josh) Phifer of Colorado Springs; and nephews Collin (Brittany) O'Bryant of Brussels; Belgium; and Shaun (Amber) O'Bryant of Colorado Springs; and great-grandnieces and nephews: Camden, Bryce and Lincoln Phifer; David and Breck O'Bryant; and Corianne, Genevieve and Josephine O'Bryant, who considered Uncle David the patriarch of the family.
Following cremation, David's ashes will be interred at Maryville Cemetery in Bryant, Illinois. To view the photos, tributes, and information about a 10 am (Mtn Time) Saturday, November 21 online Celebration of Life gathering please visit https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/david-claude-o-bryant/5596
The family would like to thank the staff of Amada Home Health Care and Bristol/Suncrest Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Conquer Myasthenia Gravis, 275 N. York St., Suite 401, Elmhurst, IL 60126