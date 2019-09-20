David Douglas Stuntz

Obituary
Stuntz
DAVID DOUGLAS STUNTZ
September 10, 2019
David Douglas Stuntz, 56, of Pocatello, passed away on September 10, 2019.
David grew up in Golden, Colorado where he attended and graduated from Wheat Ridge High School. David lived in Colorado Springs from 1989-2011, where he worked for Colorado Springs Utilities operating a power generation plant.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Florida. That information will be updated on his page at wilksfuneralhome.com, where memories and condolences may be shared with his family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
