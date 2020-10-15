Bockrath

DAVID E. BOCKRATH

February 19, 1971 October 6, 2020

David E. Bockrath, 49, of Scottsdale, AZ. passed away peacefully at his parent's home in Colorado Springs on October 6, 2020 as a result of liver and kidney failure. He was born on February 19, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio. He was the son of Eugene and Emma (Morris) Bockrath. He graduated from Air Academy High School in 1989 and Arizona State University in 1994 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He started BNR Development, BNR Construction and several other businesses in the Seattle area which dealt with land development and construction of storage facilities and commercial buildings.

He is survived by his two adorable children, Abigail 16 and Finley 13, of Scottsdale, parents Eugene and Emma Bockrath of Colorado Springs, sisters Angela Cochran and her son Kaden of Phoenix and Melissa Smith, her three children Camyrn, Lauren and Raelyn, husband Don and stepson Trent of Highlands Ranch, CO. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

David enjoyed doing the things he loved the most which were his children, golfing (especially yearly trips to Bandon Dunes), hiking, traveling and following his beloved Broncos. David never meet anyone who walked away without a huge smile on their face.

The family will be celebrating with a mass on October 19th, 11:00 AM, at St. Frances Catholic Church for those who may want to attend. With COVID, the family and church requires everyone to adhere to the guidelines of masks, social distancing and virtual hugs.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David's name to Pikes Peak Hospice which offered great help and comfort for David and his family.







