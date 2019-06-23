Hill

DAVID FREDRICK HILL

November 3, 1942 June 13, 2019

David was born in Colorado Springs. He dedicated his life to serve Jesus Christ.

Graduate of Palmer High School 1960. Attending Ottawa University, KS, where he met his wife of 52 years, Betty Neal. They transferred to UNC, Greeley. earning a BA in Business Administration/Social Studies. He had a successful career in accounting and HR with Colorado Interstate Gas Corp and Coastal Gas and Oil Corp in CO and TX. In the 90's he earned an MA from Liberty University in counseling. Working for Pathways and then opening his own practice as a psychotherapist from 1995-2017 in TX.

David was proceeded in death by his parents, Guss and Mildred Hill and wife Betty. He is survived by his wife Kathy Parker of AZ; sons Kevin (Tammy), Jeramy, 5 grandchildren and brother Kent (Betty Lee) Hill.





