Grosse

DAVID G. GROSSE

May 1, 2020

David G. Grosse, retired Air Force Chaplain, author, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died at age 86 on May 1, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 infection.

He was born in Lansdale, Pennsylvania in 1934, and married Donna Webb of Akron, Ohio in 1956. He worked for DuPont Chemical early in his career, and in 1962 became an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene. Chaplain Grosse received a BA from Eastern Nazarene College, Master of Religious Education from Yale University, Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary, completed all academic requirements for the Doctor of Education degree at Boston University, and is a graduate of the Air War College.

He pastored churches in Connecticut, Kansas, California, and Wyoming. In 1964 he was commissioned as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force. He served his country at several domestic Air Force bases including an assignment as Alaska Air Command Chaplain and Senior Staff Chaplain at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska, and as the Staff Chaplain at Andrews AFB, Washington DC. He served overseas at Air Force bases in Greenland, South Korea, and Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably retired from the Air Force in 1993 as a Colonel and was awarded the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster. Additional awards and decorations during his distinguished career included the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

Following retirement from active duty he served as a consultant in adult education for the Church of the Nazarene and was appointed Director of Chaplaincy Education at Nazarene Theological Seminary until 1999. In that capacity he developed the curriculum for the two chaplaincy courses that were taught at the seminary.

Chaplain Grosse's published writings include Now That You're in the Military, 1977; Perspectives: A Guide to Educational Ministry, 1977; CARE: Chapel Adult Religious Education, 1980; and Job: The Trial and Triumph of Faith, 1986. He also authored articles and reviews that were published in more than twenty magazines and journals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, after 56 years of marriage. He leaves behind 4 sons, Tim, Jeff, Jay, and Curt; a daughter, Glenda; his sister, Eunice Wilhelm of Portland, Oregon; 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.







