Major David George Whitney
1930 - 2020
Whitney (USAF, Ret.)
MAJOR DAVID GEORGE WHITNEY (USAF, RET.)
February 22, 1930 July 24, 2020
Major David George Whitney (USAF, Ret.), passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
David was born on February 22, 1930 to Jay Miller Whitney and Iras Erwin (Olds) Whitney in Mansfield, Ohio. He married Madeleine Suzanne Moore.
He was a Tactical Fighter Pilot in the United States Air Force, serving in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Turkey. He received a Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and numerous other awards. He was a member of The Air Force Association and The Retired Officer's Association.
He is survived by his brother, Ben A. Whitney. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Private inurnment will be at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Veterans Honor Court.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel
