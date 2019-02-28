Hirschfield
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hirschfield.
DAVID HIRSCHFIELD
9/30/1961
2/19/2019
David Clark Hirschfield, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Pueblo, CO. He was born September 30, 1961 to Robert (Bob) and Janice Lavonne (Fritzler) Hirschfield in Greeley, CO. David is survived by his children, Kyle and Haley Hirschfield, granddaughter Ezzi Alcina Langenfeld, the mother of his children, Roxanne Roberts, his brother Gregory and his parents Bob and Janice Hirschfield.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Adamson Funeral Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the at https://www.heart.org/.To extend condolences go to AdamsonCares.com
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019