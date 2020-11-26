Gibson
DAVID J. GIBSON
1955 - 2020
David J. Gibson, 64, died Wednesday following a very brief illness. A computer Technician, he had worked for Digital Equipment Corp., Hamilton Standard, Skyline Electronics, and XIO Tech in Colorado Springs. Originally from Bucyrus OH, Dave moved to Colorado Springs 40 years ago. Survived by siblings Donald (Kandy) of Wisconsin; Steve, and Linda (Carl) Cooperider both of Bucyrus; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother Daniel Gibson.
Dave ran the golf league at Patty Jewett Golf Course for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors, the Grateful Dead, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Raiders.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Bucyrus Ohio at a later date and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com