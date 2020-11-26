1/1
David J. Gibson
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gibson
DAVID J. GIBSON
1955 - 2020
David J. Gibson, 64, died Wednesday following a very brief illness. A computer Technician, he had worked for Digital Equipment Corp., Hamilton Standard, Skyline Electronics, and XIO Tech in Colorado Springs. Originally from Bucyrus OH, Dave moved to Colorado Springs 40 years ago. Survived by siblings Donald (Kandy) of Wisconsin; Steve, and Linda (Carl) Cooperider both of Bucyrus; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother Daniel Gibson.
Dave ran the golf league at Patty Jewett Golf Course for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors, the Grateful Dead, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Raiders.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Bucyrus Ohio at a later date and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 23, 2020
My heart is absolutely broken. Dave was one of my closest friends while working at Seagate & Xiotech. I'm going to miss our annual birthday lunch celebrations. My condolences to all of his family & friends.
Galyn Ballard
Friend
November 22, 2020
David was a great guy and Will be missed.
Neal Cully
Friend
November 22, 2020
RIP
Tippi Manning
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved