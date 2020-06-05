MaslowskiDAVID "DAVE" J. MASLOWSKIApril 11, 1954June 2, 2020David (Dave) J. Maslowski, 66, of Falcon, CO, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 2, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, MN on April 11, 1954. David graduated from Red Wing Central High School before entering and serving in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning, received an Associates in HVAC from MN Southeast Technical College. He married Dawn (Sandi) Maslowski (nee Sangren) on May 10, 1980.Dave was an incredibly hard worker, with an unfailing work ethic. He spent the last 41 years as a master technician in the HVAC field; 20+ of those years most recently spent at John Bowman, Inc.Dave enjoyed life through experiencing the simple pleasures including, but not limited to, riding free on his Harley, traveling, napping and spending time with family and friends. Dave had an uncanny ability to cultivate close and long lasting relationships while displaying the same high standards he demanded of others. He will be remembered for his dad jokes, hugs, generous smile, and his willingness to come at anytime of the night to help someone in need and then lie about already having been awake.His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his Wonder Woman, Sandi, their two children David (DJ) Maslowski and Angela Lenn (Josh), grandchildren Alina Maslowski and Lorelai Lenn; sisters Anne Mehnke (Jeffrey), Kathy Freeman (Charly), Gerrie Maslowski, and Michele Just (Michael); and an uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Marie Maslowski.Close friends and family will be celebrating Dave's life with a visitation on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12:00p.m. to 1:00p.m., at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church at 11020 Teachout Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80908 with a service following at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a tribute donation to Pikes Peak Hospice, Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, or UCHealth Anschutz Cancer Center (Denver).The family would like to thank all family, friends, doctors, nurses, and medical staff who supported David the past two and a half years.