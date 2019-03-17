Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Jay Critchfield. View Sign

David was born Lincoln Nebraska to Joyce E. Critchfield and James R. Critchfield. David passed peacefully of a heart attack in his home in Colorado Springs, Co. with his wife Kim. Dedicated to his wife, daughters and family. With deep love of mountains and nature he lived his life fully watching deer, bears, wild turkeys, bobcats, and humming birds. Family often received night vision movies of wild "critters" around their home. He loved sharing their Pike's Peak vista and insisted on frequent reunions. Close ones will treasure vacations when he taught us to fish, raucous game nights, and dialogues about the state of our world; all wonderful memories shared together. David will also be remembered for his trickster good humor, his generosity and for the love he shared with everyone who was privileged to know him. Gone far too soon, we miss this beautiful man, his presence, and yet continue to be surrounded by his loving nature now and into the future. David studied at the University of Nebraska School of Business and went on to become a definitive and successful entrepreneur. David was a road warrior with an intense work ethic, known for his ethical, genuine, straightforward manner. He is survived by his loving partner and wife of 53 years, Kim. Daughters; Emily, Sarah Jane and Kerry. Son-in-Law Alex. Grandsons; Dexter, Jackson and Landon. Mother Joyce, brother Clif, sisters Melissa and Amy. Brothers-in-law Mark, Stuart, Don, Peter, Bill. Sisters-in-law Mary and Anne. David leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved dad James R. Critchfield. A family memorial was held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Attn: David J. Critchfield Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, Co. 80517





