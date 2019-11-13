Brown
DAVID L. BROWN
September 13, 1928 November 9, 2019
David "Dave" Leo Brown, builder, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born on September 13, 1928 in Hamburg, Iowa to Wade and Julia Mina (Melton) Brown. David came to Colorado Springs in 1949 where he met Marian Herman. They were married January 28, 1951. He worked for Meadow Gold Dairy, then Ready Mix Corporation and opened Dave Brown Construction in 1977 as a custom home builder and contractor.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Marian; daughter Gloria Philipsen and son Allyn (Jeanette) Brown; grandchildren Carole (Joe) Hamlin, Scott (Yvonne) Brown, Emily Brown and Chris (Heather) Swayne his "adopted" grandson; six great-grandchildren Ashley and Tyler Hamlin, Titus and Sarai Brown, and Rowan and Elizabeth Swayne; and many nieces and nephews. Others who survive him include sister Lena (Dwaine) Randel of Kansas, brother Dale (Sharon) Brown of Missouri, brother-in-law George (Margaret) Herman of Arizona, Dee Swayne, along with other friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, younger brothers Oakley and Lyle, and sister Lilah Hughes.
There will be a viewing on November 17 from 2 pm until 4 pm at the Swan Law Funeral Home 501 N. Cascade Ave. The funeral service will be held at 11 am November 18, 2019 at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 5055 El Camino Dr., Colorado Springs followed by a reception. Prior to the funeral service, a viewing will be available at 10 am at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to Trinity Church of the Nazarene. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.Swan-Law.com.
