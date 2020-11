Or Copy this URL to Share

Brown

DAVID L. BROWN

September 13, 1928 November 9, 2019

Memorial

In loving memory of David (Dave) Brown who passed away one year ago November 9, 2019. He was the most caring, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is deeply missed and loved by Marian, Gloria, Allyn and families.







