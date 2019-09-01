David L. Faires (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Obituary
Faires
DAVID L. FAIRES
March 30, 1937 August 24, 2019
This morning, David went to meet all of his family that had gone before him.
He was born in Boulder, Colorado to David W. Faires and Mayme Jo Faires (Carter). He was an avid bowler with 13 perfect games, retired after 30 years from Local #9 Union, and loved fishing in any form, camping, traveling, and elk hunting.
He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, of 47 years, nieces, nephews and many other family members, close friends and many acquaintances.
Services will be private with inurnment at the Shrine of Remembrance at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
