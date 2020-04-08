Vaeth
DAVID "DAVE" LAWRENCE VAETH
March 15, 1932 March 19, 2020
David "Dave" Lawrence Vaeth went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a long illness with Bulbar Palsy.
Born in St. Joseph, MO, he lived his whole life in Colorado, attending St. Mary's schools then graduating from Colorado College. He proudly served in the Air Force. David taught 5th grade at Ute Pass Elementary for 28 years.
A farm boy at heart, he loved raising his milk cows and other animals on his 17 acre home. He also split his time at his apple orchard in Alcalde, New Mexico.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Anna Mae, son Alexander Vaeth (Jennifer Mapes), daughter Victoria Garcia (Adislado "J"), son Carl Vaeth, and 2 grandchildren, MaKenna and Kian Garcia.
A memorial service is postponed to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the San Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuge at slvrefuges.org.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020