David Lee Collier
1937 - 2020
DAVID LEE COLLIER
November 8, 1937 September 5, 2020.
David Lee Collier, 82, of Colorado Springs died September 5, 2020. He had worked as an accountant at Frito Lay before retiring in 1999. He also worked for Martin Marietta and Colorado Interstate Gas Company earlier in his career.
Mr. Collier was born November 8, 1937 in Colorado Springs to Durward Linton and Ruby Leah (Young) Collier. He survived 3 brothers: George, Gerald, and John Collier. He was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School in 1955 and Colorado State University in 1960. He was a member of the Army Reserve, the National Association of Accountants and former president of the Dallas Chapter of the Tax Executives Institute. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs.
Mr. Collier is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Sue (Groves) Collier. He is also survived by his son, Kevin Lee (Carla) of Centennial and one grandson. Private family services will be held.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
