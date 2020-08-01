Thompson II

DAVID LYNN THOMPSON II

October 15, 1971 May 26, 2020

David Lynn Thompson II, 48, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was born on October 15, 1971 in Colorado Springs, CO at Memorial Hospital. David graduated from Wasson High School in 1989 and went to work for Safeway right after high school. He eventually settled in the Kansas City area and enjoyed his life there. He is survived by his father, David L. Thompson, and his mother, Patricia Ernst, as well as several siblings. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Morris and Rose Thompson, and Gene and Barbara Carter. There are no funeral arrangements at this time, due to the pandemic.







