Gebhardt
DAVID M. GEBHARDT
January 30, 1981 April 28, 2020
David Michael Gebhardt was born severely disabled. He functioned at age 1-2 years throughout his life. David did not have a resume of accomplishments. He exhibited kindness and love by his sweet, innocent personality. David's mischievous smile filled hearts with happiness. He grew up to be a wonderful man, an excellent example to all to make the most of their abilities.
Material things did not matter much to David. All he really desired was that his family loved him. David taught us that we should focus on the essentials of life and not to be distracted by things that ultimately are of lesser value.
David's curious mannerisms made him an interesting person. His favorite place was the sensory room at the Goodwill adult day program. He loved to submerge himself in the ball pit, lie on large bean bags, listen to music, and observe light pattern shows. Even on some weekends, when the Goodwill was closed, David would wait at his front door for transportation. By turning on water faucets, he was fascinated that he could control the flow of water into the sink. He preferred to lie on the floor next to the dishwasher or dryer and listen to them hum. And at 5'5" tall and 39 years old, he still relished lying in his mother's lap.
David struggled with considerable abdominal pain most of his life. However, he became so brave, so valiant, so stoic that he learned to deal with his discomfort. David was so impressively tough, particularly in his struggles during his final days. We admired him greatly for his ability to live life fully despite his many frailties.
David is survived by his father, Michael Gebhardt; mother, Lynn Gebhardt; brother, Matthew Gebhardt; sister and husband, Stephanie and Chris Bunce; grandmother, Miriam Klingensmith; and over 60 aunts, uncles, and cousins. His father and mother were very blessed to be present with and hold him when he passed into God's kingdom.
Though David was nonverbal, he had many friends and admirers. His family is most indebted to many people who unselfishly sustained and enhanced David's life. In particular: Robin, his loving care provider for 15 years; Erin, who faithfully provided David's transport to the Goodwill for 7 years; Doctors Patrick Burns, Thomas Meister, James Kinsman, Keyan Riley, Peter McIntyre, Luke Arnholt, Christopher Sartori and staffs; Goodwill Journeys, Maxim Healthcare, The Resource Exchange, and Rampart and Liberty High Schools and staffs; and the USAF, which allowed David to travel and learn about the world. David will be buried at the USAF Academy. We plan to celebrate David's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, if you would kindly choose to honor David's memory with a gift, please contribute to your favorite charity or to Goodwill Journeys, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.
David made all of us more patient, tolerant, softer, and sillier, and in the process, a stronger family. We are delighted he is in Heaven with the Father and no longer suffering earthly afflictions. May God bless you most richly for eternity, David.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.