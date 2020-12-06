Farmer
DAVID O. FARMER
May 26, 1959 November 27, 2020
Mr. David O. Farmer, unexpectedly passed on November 27, 2020 at the age of 61 at the North Suburban Hospital in Thornton, Colorado.
Dave was born on May 26, 1959 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to US Army Veteran and as a young child, lived in Germany where is father was stationed. Dave is predeceased by his parents, Odis, and Marjorie Farmer, from Security (Colorado Springs) CO. David is a graduate of Widefield High School, Class of 1977. He worked various jobs then went to school to get his CDL (Commercial Divers License). David went to work for Werner Enterprises out of Omaha, NE on May 15, 1989. Dave was just short of celebrating 32 years with Werner. David was also a 2.7 Million Mile Safe Driver. He took his driving and professionalism very seriously.
In 2020, Dave married Terry L. Rounkles on February 29th in Las Vegas, NV. He is stepfather to Terry's 2 grown sons Bryan McKee of Puyallup, WA and Nathan Rounkles of Northglenn, CO. Also step grandfather to Bryan's son, Cason.
Farmer (close family and friends called him by his last name) will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Terry; stepsons, Bryan and Nathan; step grandson, Cason; brothers, Robert "Pat" Kirkpatrick and John Farmer. And a brother from another mother, Dave Holzinger of Lebanon, IN.
Dave and I found each other late in life, but he is/was my best friend and great love that I will deeply miss him until the day I am able to join him again. He will always be my big bear and the ones that knew him, he was a big goof ball too.
At Terry's request, no services will be held. Cremation was requested. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 12255 Claude Ct #115, Northglenn, CO 80241.
Please share memories at www.HoranCares.com
