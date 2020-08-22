Ogle

DAVID OGLE

November 2, 1946 July 11, 2020

David Joe Ogle passed away in his home in Palmer Lake, CO on July 11, 2020 at the age of 74 years. He was a resident of the Tri Lakes region for 35 years.

A Senior Master Sergeant retired, David Ogle served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years. He was born the 2nd son of Raymond and Bobbette (Lawry) Ogle of Rolle, MO on November 2nd, 1946. He was a graduate of the class of 64 from Belle High School. David was also a summa cum laude graduate of St. Leo college in Florida in 1973. David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force out of high school in the late summer of 1964 having duty stations 2 times at U-Tapao, Thailand, as a ground power mechanic for B-52s. He ended his 1st enlistment at Whiteman AFB, MO.

David married Lettie Lee Palmer of Belle, MO Nov 28th, 1969. This marriage spanned 50 and 1/2 years. To this union 2 children were born, Suni Jo Kelly and Knowle Andrew. His wife Lettie, Suni Jo Kelly and K.A. (Drew) Ogle succeed him in death.

David is preceded in death by his father, Clarance Raymond Ogle, Mother Bobbette Lawry Ogle and brother Lawrence Raymond (Larry Ray) Ogle. Also preceding him in death were mother and father in law's, Glenn M. and Ruby H. Cain Palmer of Belle MO.

Funeral and full military veteran memorial will be held at Ft. Logan Cemetery on Aug. 24th. At 1:30PM Mountain Time. The family requests in lieu of flowers that all love, and gift offerings be donated to homeless veterans organizations. The family of David J. Ogle will gladly donate any remembrances donations in his name that are sent in the mail, PO Box 490, Palmer Lake, CO 80133.







