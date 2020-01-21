Anderson

DAVID OLIVER ANDERSON

July 21, 1951

September 23, 2018

David Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on September 23, 2018 at the age of 67.

A long time resident of Colorado Springs he was born in New Orleans, LA to David McClure Anderson and Marion Mize Anderson.

David worked for School District 11 in the IT Department for 30 years, retiring in 2005. He was very active in his church, loved animals and was a collector of books and comics.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife of 25 years Luanne Joyce McNeil-Anderson who he spent his final years traveling the country with.

He is survived by his son Patrick Anderson from his first marriage; children Dondra Roquemore, Debra McNeil, Russ McNeil, Janelle McNeil and Brenda Willy and grandchildren and great-grandchildren from his second marriage; brother Peter Anderson and his family and sister Susan Wiles and her family.





