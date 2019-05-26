Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jenkins

SMSGT DAVID P. JENKINS

U.S. AIR FORCE (RET.)

September 11, 1946 May 16, 2019

David Jenkins, 72, died May 16,2019 at the Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in-patient facility surrounded by his wife and close friends.

David was born on September 11, 1946 in Plymouth, PA to the late Genevieve Poteran and David Jenkins, Sr. David entered his life with the U.S. Air Force in February 1965, and separated in November of 1989. He spent 24 years and 8 months seving his country. David served 3 tours in Vietnam and 14 years in Europe during his military career. David is a life member of the VFW, DAV and VVA.

David believed in supporting his cummunity as a volunteer. He served this community with the Pikes Peal Film Commission, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade, Festival of Lights Parade and Springspree.

David was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Richard, and his only daughter, Cynthia. He is survived by his wife, Nancy.

Please join us as we celebrate David's life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Heart Song Church, 3815 N. Academy Blvd. David was laid to rest at Pikes Peak National cemetery on May 24, 2019.





