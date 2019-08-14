Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Patrick Martin II. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Air Force Academy Community Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Martin II,

DAVID PATRICK MARTIN II,

February 5th, 1949 August 7, 2019

On August 7, 2019, David Patrick Martin II, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 70. David was born on Feb 5th, 1949 to David and Naidene Martin in Gary Indiana. He graduated in 1971 from Oklahoma State University, (go Pokes). Shortly before graduation he married Kathy Robb and they had two wonderful children, Kari and Kevin. David enlisted in the US Airforce and gave 20 years of dedicated service. He received his Masters Degree in Logistics in 1979 from the Air Force Institute of Technology. His favorite posting was in Colorado Springs at NORAD inside Cheyenne Mountain. He also served in Dayton OH, Albuquerque NM, and Sheymya AK. He retired from the Air Force in 1994 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. David was always fascinated by NASA and space travel and he worked for various government contractors on Space Systems, including the Space Shuttle. He also had a passion for golf and spent countless hours perfecting his swing. He was known for his infectious smile, his love of spicy food and his terrible puns. In 2017 David married Sue Goodbar who became the love of his life. David was preceded in death by his father David, his mother Naidene and his stepmother Helen. He is survived by his wife Susan Goodbar, daughter Kari DeWitt (Roy), son Kevin Martin (Brooke), step daughter Melanie Anderson (Ted), step daughter Aimee Goodbar and his beloved grandchildren: Arabella, Emma & James DeWitt, Dahlia & Scarlett Anderson, and Kinsley Pierce. He is also survived by his sister Mary (Pat), his brother Bob (Susan), his stepsister Betty Anne (Jim), his stepbrother Marty and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 2pm at the Air Force Academy Community Chapel. Visitors without a DOD ID should enter through the North Gate and bring their drivers' license.

Memorial donations may be made to s in David's memory.





Martin II,DAVID PATRICK MARTIN II,February 5th, 1949 August 7, 2019On August 7, 2019, David Patrick Martin II, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 70. David was born on Feb 5th, 1949 to David and Naidene Martin in Gary Indiana. He graduated in 1971 from Oklahoma State University, (go Pokes). Shortly before graduation he married Kathy Robb and they had two wonderful children, Kari and Kevin. David enlisted in the US Airforce and gave 20 years of dedicated service. He received his Masters Degree in Logistics in 1979 from the Air Force Institute of Technology. His favorite posting was in Colorado Springs at NORAD inside Cheyenne Mountain. He also served in Dayton OH, Albuquerque NM, and Sheymya AK. He retired from the Air Force in 1994 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. David was always fascinated by NASA and space travel and he worked for various government contractors on Space Systems, including the Space Shuttle. He also had a passion for golf and spent countless hours perfecting his swing. He was known for his infectious smile, his love of spicy food and his terrible puns. In 2017 David married Sue Goodbar who became the love of his life. David was preceded in death by his father David, his mother Naidene and his stepmother Helen. He is survived by his wife Susan Goodbar, daughter Kari DeWitt (Roy), son Kevin Martin (Brooke), step daughter Melanie Anderson (Ted), step daughter Aimee Goodbar and his beloved grandchildren: Arabella, Emma & James DeWitt, Dahlia & Scarlett Anderson, and Kinsley Pierce. He is also survived by his sister Mary (Pat), his brother Bob (Susan), his stepsister Betty Anne (Jim), his stepbrother Marty and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 2pm at the Air Force Academy Community Chapel. Visitors without a DOD ID should enter through the North Gate and bring their drivers' license.Memorial donations may be made to s in David's memory. Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.