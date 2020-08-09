Pope

DAVID POPE

June 17, 1956 August 3, 2020

David Pope, 64, passed peacefully at home on Aug 3rd 2020 due to cancer. David was born on June 17th 1956 in Covington, Kentucky to Joan and John Pope and a longtime resident of Colorado Springs. He enjoyed golfing and was passionate about nature.

David and his wife Febra opened a Boutique and Art Gallery in Old Colorado City. This venture opened David's eyes to art and he enjoyed working with local artist. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and his humor will be missed by all.

David is survived by his wife Febra, two sons, Cody and Matt, mother-in-law Pat and daughter-in-law Jill. David is a grandfather to three boys Tyler, Zane and Zoar. David also has two brothers Danny and John and two sisters Phyllis and Becky.

David fought the fight with everything he had, now he is at peace and has been welcomed into heaven by all whom preceded him.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store