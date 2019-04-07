Meredith
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ray Meredith.
DAVID RAY MEREDITH
December 28, 1932 February 19, 2019
David Ray Meredith, age 86, passed away February 19, 2019 after a long illness. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School Class of 1952. He then joined the U.S Marines serving during the Korean War. David worked at Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph (Mountain Bell) where he spent his career. He was married to Kay Meredith for 49 years before her passing in 2004. He is survived by his Daughter, Susan Johnson, his Son, Scott Meredith, and grandchildren Matthew Johnson and Katie Meredith. David is also survived by his sisters; Mary Horsley and Georgia Zeiler.
David's Interment of Ashes and Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 2:00 pm, located at 10545 Drennan Rd, in Colorado Springs. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Patty Jewett Golf Club, 900 E Espanola Street from 3:00 - 5:00pm.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019