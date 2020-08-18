1/1
Dawn Ann La Mee
1959 - 2020
La Mee
DAWN ANN LA MEE
July 31, 1959 - August 14, 2020
Dawn La Mee, age 61, passed away August 14, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was born July 31, 1959 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Ann Van Eperen and Richard Campshure, Sr. She was later adopted by Gerome Thompson after he married her mother.
Dawn graduated from Little Chute High School in Little Chute, Wisconsin. She was the former owner and operator of Ravenwood Enterprises (an accounting service). She married Keith Benton La Mee, Jr. on October 17, 1992 in Colorado Springs. Dawn greatly enjoyed watching crime shows, reading, writing (mostly poetry), and loved children. She was avid collector of dolls and passionate in her desire to support veterans. She served as the President of the local American Legion Auxiliary Unit 5 in 2005/2006.
She is survived by her husband, Keith; 4 children: Brandon La Mee, Nikita Bloomfield, Mistyrose Jackson, and Sage McPeek; 1 brother, Christopher Thompson; and 3 sisters: Theresa
Polcar, Debra Van Eperen and Jacquelyn Stevens. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Raven Maria Thompson; her parents; and her sister, June Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Interment will follow at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donate to Sons of American Legion Squadron 5, 15 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Shrine of Remembrance
