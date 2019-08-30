Nilson
DAWN MARIE NILSON
October 8, 1991 August 25, 2019
Dawn Marie Nilson, 27, died August 25, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born October 8, 1991 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Eric Martin Nilson and Meredith Carmen Cagle.
Dawn was a beautiful and outgoing young woman. She enjoyed working and helping others. Dawn graduated from Widefield High School. She loved her family, friends, soccer, drawing, walks and adventures.
She is survived by her husband, Domanick Castellanos; daughter, Nevaeh Castellanos; two sons, Domanick, Jr. and Thorlonzo Castellanos; her mother, Meredith Cagle; her father and stepmother, Eric and Jacqueline Nilson; three brothers, Nathan Cagle, William Nilson and Adam Goetz; six sisters, Kristen Daniels, Austin Derring, Destiney Brinkley, Jacelyn Nilson, Chloe Nilson and Precious Perez; and her grandparents, Martin and Barbara Nilson, Charles Cagle and Sharon Cagle.
Celebration of Life, 1:00PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, Church for All Nations - Southwest Campus, 2188 Executive Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906. Casual attire preferred; please wear her favorite colors with purple, blue, and/or Broncos attire.
