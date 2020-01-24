Haefner
DAWN YVONNE HAEFNER
December 9, 1933 January 20, 2020
Dawn Yvonne Haefner was born on December 9, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on January 20, 2020 at Springs Ranch Memory Care in Colorado Springs. Dawn lived in both Iowa and Colorado for many years with a short stint in Florida. Dawn is best remembered for her love of life, family, singing, roller skating and dancing. She had an infectious smile, memorable blue eyes and treated everyone with dignity and respect. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Dawn was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years William Haefner, her second husband of 3 years Russell Sylvain, and her brothers Harold and Maitland McElroy. She is survived by her son Michael Haefner and his wife Judy, grandsons Isaac and Aaron Haefner; her three brothers Ronald Jr, Hugh, and John McElroy, and sister Waneita Watson; her step-sons Russell and John Michael Sylvain, and step-daughter Diane Sylvain.
No services are planned. Dawn will rest in peace with her first husband William at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020