Bell

DAZZIE M. BELL

March 24, 1931 February 11, 2019

Dazzie Bell, 87, longtime Colorado Springs resident passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her family. Dazzie was born in Clarksville, Tennessee to Virginia Thomas. She would later marry Lemon Bell in 1950 and together, they had two children, Lamont and Frieda.

Dazzie co-owned a night club that entertained locals for 20 years. She was a founding member of the Jolly Jills Social and Civic Club which fostered community involvement and promoted education among local African-American youth.

She loved to gamble, especially poker and Cripple Creek slot machines. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family including her 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons. Dazzie was preceded in death by her husband Lemon in 2011. She is survived by her son Lamont (Jo) Bell of Colorado Springs; daughter Frieda Bell of San Francisco, California; sister Vernetta Howell of Abilene, Texas; niece Nikki Thomas of Santa Barbara, California; grandchildren Deshawn (Susan) Bell of Honolulu, Hawaii; Tanya (Thomas) Dantzler of Colorado Springs; Lamont Bell Jr. of Colorado Springs; great grandchildren, Chivon Schultz; Chanice Bell, Cherina Bell, Jayson Bell, Thomas Dantzler III, Brandon Bell, Tyce Dantzler, Carson Bell, True Dantzler and Talia Dantzler.

We will forever miss Dazzie's loving hugs, hot pink lipstick and beautiful spirit. She was a friend to many and loved by all.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the caring staff of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Inurnment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado immediately following the memorial service.







