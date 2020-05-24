Yowell
DEAN EDWARD YOWELL
October15, 1928 May 15, 2020
Dean Edward Yowell passed away at the age of 91 years and 7 months to the day on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born at home on October 15, 1928 in Selden, Kansas to the late Edward Sylvester Yowell and Inez Irene (Johann) Yowell. At the age of 10, the family moved to Colorado Springs and Dean attended Columbia Elementary, North Junior High and graduated in 1947 from Colorado Springs (now Palmer) High School.
After graduation, Dean worked for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph "Ma Bell" for three years before volunteering for the Navy when the Korean War broke out. He served on-board the USS Seminole, the USS Platte and finally the USS Frontier. After being injured in the service, he was Honorably Discharged and came home to Colorado Springs, returned to his job at Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph, met and married his beautiful bride of sixty-five years and seventy-five days, Mary Frances Nagode, on March 1, 1955. They went on to build a home and have three children.
Dean was a sixty-seven year member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 309. He was also a member of the International Order of Rocky Mountain Goats, Communication Workers of America, DAV, CSHS Palmer Alumni and the Telephone Pioneers. In his early years, he was a volunteer member of Pikes Peak Jeep Posse, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Posse.
Dean is survived by his loving wife, Mary Frances; his brother, Ivan Lee Yowell and his wife Sandy; his sons, Col Michael Lee Yowell, U.S. Army, (Ret.) and his wife Audrey, Neal Edward Yowell and his wife Carol; and his daughter, Donna Louise Banks and her husband Curtis; three grandsons; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; four great-granddaughters; nephews and nieces and many, many people that loved him.
He was well known for his firm handshakes and always asked how you were and was interested in what kind of work you did. He talked to everyone he saw and never met a stranger. He was a car buff and was enormously proud of his 1958 Willy's Jeep and his 1971 Chevy Malibu.
Dean had a wealth of knowledge and could accurately recount dates, names, and the history behind the event. His smile was wide, and his heart was big. Dean will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
A formal service will be held in his memory at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Dean's memory can be made to the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No.309, P.O. Box 7165 Colorado Springs, Colorado 80933, or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.