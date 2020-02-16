Glover

DEAN H. GLOVER

September 14, 1956 January 26, 2020

After a year long battle with kidney cancer, Dean H. Glover passed away on January 26th in Colorado Springs at the age of 63. He leaves behind his wife Gloria, stepdaughters Amy and Laura, six siblings and two beloved dogs.

Dean majored in Electrical Engineering at Colorado State University and later earned a Master's degree. A professional tinkerer, Dean enjoyed a long career as a failure analysis engineer for Quantum Corporation for 20 years, and prior, with United Technology Microelectronics. Dean's love of cars, camping and 4-wheeling was well known to friends and neighbors. Sharing in these hobbies with Dean is something his family will always hold dear. A celebration of Dean's life will be organized for a later date. Dean's family would like to commend the UCHealth staff at Memorial Hospital for their attentive treatment, the Memorial North Oncology Infusion Center who became our extended family during his many cancer treatments, and the Pikes Peak Hospice team for their compassion during his last days. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.





