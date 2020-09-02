1/
Debbie Atwell
1955 - 2020
DEBBIE ATWELL
April 25, 1955 August 21, 2020
Debbie Atwell passed away from a brain aneurysm in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital on August 21, 2020. Debbie was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 25, 1955. She attended Woodland Park High School and graduated in 1973. She received her nursing degree from Pikes Peak Community College shortly after graduation and worked as a Registered Nurse for most of her adult life. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Patricia McNutt and sister Sandy McNutt. She is survived by her father Les McNutt of Divide, CO; a brother, Reg McNutt, of Minneapolis, MN; a son, Shane Atwell, of Colorado Springs, CO; a daughter Ashley Benally-Ross, of Penrose, CO; her husband, Steve Atwell, of Divide, CO; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and innumerable friends. No services are planned. If you would like to honor Debbie, please consider donating to a local animal rescue or planting a tree in her name.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
