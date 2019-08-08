Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie French Degelman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DEBBIE FRENCH DEGELMAN

May 22, 1965

July 30, 2019

Debbie French Degelman, 54, of Colorado Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 30th.

She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 22nd, 1965. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Mission Work from Hobe Sound Bible College in 1988.

She was married to Scott Degelman on July 21st, 2001.

The child of missionaries, Debbie loved reflecting God to all she encountered. The epitome of a giving, faithful servant, Debbie worked for many different ministries though the years, touching lives far and wide - in New Mexico, Alaska, Colorado, Florida - and as far away as Romania. Debbie had the gift of hospitality and a gentle, humble spirit. She was survived by her children, Silas, Solomon, Laurel-Anne, Phinehas, and Emma; her father Ward French; her sisters Esther and Kathy, and her brother Robb.

Funeral arrangements will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs at 1PM, Monday, August 12th.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the family, at





