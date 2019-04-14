Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debora Greiner Hulett. View Sign

Hulett

DEBORA GREINER HULETT

March 17, 2019

Debora Greiner Hulett, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, in Alamogordo, NM with family at her side. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her. She leaves behind family and friends in Colorado, Missouri, and New Mexico.

Debbie was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduated from Colorado College, where she became a Kappa Kappa Gamma and served as the NCAA hockey queen her sophomore year.

Debbie is survived by her life partner, Rumaldo "Corky" Samaniego, her sons Kevin, Chris (Melanie) and Steve (Victoria) Linger and grandchildren Jennifer, Michael (Lauren) and Heather Linger.

No services are planned at this time.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019

