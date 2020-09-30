Burk

DEBORAH ANN BURK

February 22, 1955 September 1, 2020

Deborah Ann Burk (Joyce), a 30-year resident of Teller County, passed away September 1, 2020 at home, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 65.

Deborah was a Colorado native, born in Colorado Springs at St. Francis Hospital on February 22, 1955. Deborah grew up in Colorado Springs and attended Harrison School District. Deborah was a well-known Realtor in the Pikes Peak Region, having earned her license in the early 90s. She worked for RE/MAX Performance in Woodland Park for 25 years. She also helped run her husband's excavation company, Diamond B Up To Grade, which they established in 1994.

Deborah is survived by her husband; Rowan Burk, her children, Lacey Willis-Marcengill, Jason Willis, Justin Burk, nine grandchildren, her brother LeeRoy Joyce, Ruby Hall, and Eddy Joyce. She is predeceased by her mother, Marie Joyce, her father Johnny Joyce, and her brother Mike Rigney.

Deborah was a wonderful woman, who made a difference in many people's lives. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She did everything she could to provide for her family. She will be missed by many.

We will be having a Celebration of Life Sunday, September 27, 2020.







