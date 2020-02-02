Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Barron Riley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Riley

DEBORAH "PIXIE" BARRON RILEY

February 4, 1948

January 24, 2020

It is with deep sadness that the family of Deborah "Pixie" Barron Riley, age 71, announce her sudden passing on Friday, January 24, 2020 in her home in Florissant, CO due to complications with her heart.

Pixie was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on February 4, 1948, to TW "Wen" and Deborah Barron, who have preceded her in death. Pixie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Michael Riley, their three daughters, Tabitha Riley, Stephanie Plaisted (Jeremiah), and Michelle Knight (Jason), her four grandchildren, Avalon and Luke Plaisted, and Alana and Jordan Knight, and the newest addition to Mike and Pixie's family, Molly, their golden retriever. Pixie will also be fondly remembered by her brothers Scott (Evelyn) Barron and Christopher (Sally) Barron, her sisters-in-law Sandra DeGarie (Michael) and Cheryl Barron, as well as her five nieces and two nephews and their families.

A memorial service is planned for February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Community Fellowship of Christians, located at 39633 US Highway 24, Lake George, CO 80827, with a luncheon following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to End Alzheimer's, Junior Diabetic Research Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or the in her honor as she supported these organizations.







